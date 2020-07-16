Slight chance for rain as heat remains constant

We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Today will be hot and humid as highs top out in the mid-90s with heat indices making it feel like 102-106°. We’ll have a slightly better chance of rain today with a 30 percent chance of hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.