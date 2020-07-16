Powers Fire & Rescue receive federal COVID-19 grant for PPE production

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County volunteer fire department has been awarded a grant to produce Personal Protective Equipment for firefighters and emergency responders.
According to Powers Fire & Rescue Capt. Lance Chancellor, the department was awarded an FY2020 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG)/COVID-19 Supplemental (AFG-S) Grant Thursday at the amount of $19,232.28.
The department will be required to match the grant with $961.62 in department funds for a total of $20,194 in funds for PPE.
“We applied for the FEMA AFG COVID-19 grant in order to procure vital personal protective equipment for our personnel who are responding to incidents during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Powers Fire & Rescue Chief Joey Davis. “We will be procuring items such as isolation gowns, barrier protective glasses, N95 protective masks, disposable full-length face shields, safety glasses, disposable boot covers, nitrile rubber medical gloves, disposable Tyvek coveralls and surgical type face masks to equip our personnel for emergency responses in a COVID-19 environment.”
“Our responding Powers personnel need and deserve the protection afforded by the personal protective equipment awarded on this grant,” said Powers Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Bo Burroughs. “These dedicated community volunteers put their lives and their families’ futures on the line with each and every emergency response...and do so without one cent of compensation or expectation of such. They are indeed some of the heroes among us.”
Powers Fire & Rescue serve residents that live in the Powers Community of Jones County and provide automatic aid and mutual aid to other communities if needed.
