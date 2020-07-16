Pine Belt teachers speak out ahead of rally in Jackson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Teachers from all over our state are taking a stand against returning to the classroom amid surging COVID-19 cases.
Schools are expected to be opened by the fall, but many teachers are asking for the return to school date be pushed back to a later time until a proper school environment is set in place.
“You have to make the decision for yourself as a parent. If your gut tells you it’s not safe, it’s not safe for your child,” said one Pine Belt teacher who chose to remain anonymous. “You know what conditions your child has and you know whether or not it’s safe for them to go back.”
A Facebook page called Mississippi Teachers Unite is bringing teachers in the state together. The group is planning a rally Friday to call on lawmakers to give school districts the items needed to combat the virus. They are also asking the Mississippi Department of Education to push the start date of schools back until Sept. 1 to ensure a safe school environment.
“It came about because teachers were upset because the governor vetoed the budget for the entirety of education in the state of Mississippi,” said another teacher who also chose to remain anonymous. “It has changed as we have progressed and discussed what was the more pertinent need. It has changed into a, ‘It’s just not safe for us to go back to school right now.' We don’t have things in place, we don’t have safety precautions. We don’t have the materials to sanitize and clean our classrooms appropriately, and we are in the midst of a spike in the state of Mississippi. It’s just not a smart idea for us to go back to school at this time.”
There are several things teachers are wanting to be done through the rally. Here’s what they have to say.
“We are proposing that budgets be in place to allow for proper sanitization of the classrooms,” the teacher said. “We are proposing that if at all possible, we create spaces within our for socially distancing. For social distancing to be available. Honestly, we need more teachers. But our real concern is the safety of the students.”
The teachers are also calling for the Mississippi Adequate Education Program to be fully funded.
The teacher rally is being held at the State Capitol in Jackson Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
