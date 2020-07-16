Pine Belt teachers speak out ahead of rally in Jackson

“It came about because teachers were upset because the governor vetoed the budget for the entirety of education in the state of Mississippi,” said another teacher who also chose to remain anonymous. “It has changed as we have progressed and discussed what was the more pertinent need. It has changed into a, ‘It’s just not safe for us to go back to school right now.' We don’t have things in place, we don’t have safety precautions. We don’t have the materials to sanitize and clean our classrooms appropriately, and we are in the midst of a spike in the state of Mississippi. It’s just not a smart idea for us to go back to school at this time.”