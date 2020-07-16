Murphy USA in Waynesboro expanding

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Murphy USA in Waynesboro is expanding to a bigger facility in order to better serve the public.
Crews began demolishing the older, existing structure, which is located in front of Walmart, and will begin building the new convenient store next week in the same location.
The new Murphy USA store will allow customers an opportunity to purchase gas just as they did before, but now they will now be able to go inside the store to shop as well.
A representative with Murphy USA said they hope to have work completed and open to the public later this year.
