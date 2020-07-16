Miss. Congressman calls for U.S. ban of TikTok

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS) is joining the effort to ban TikTok in the United States.
Guest is one of 25 Republican lawmakers who sent a letter to President Trump, calling for a restriction of TikTok and other social media sites from the U.S.
The letter says TikTok and other sites linked to the Chinese Communist Party are sharing data with the party’s authorities and present a “very real” threat to the U.S.
The letter cites TikTok’s privacy policy, which states the platform “automatically collect(s) certain information from you when you use the Platform, including internet or other network activity information such as your IP address, geolocation-related data...”
Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States is considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.
“One of the greatest challenges to our country’s national security is protecting the personal information and technology we use every day,” Guest said in a statement. “Defense of American citizens starts with restricting tools used by companies and foreign governments with malicious intent, such as those linked to the Chinese Communist Party. We would never allow foreign governments to fly spy drones over our communities, therefore we should fight back when our adversaries attempt to gain access to American households through our phones and computers.”
TikTok claims its data centers are located outside China and are not subject to Chinese law.
“TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S.,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement after Pompeo’s comments. “We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”
You can read the full letter sent to the President below:
