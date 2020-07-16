Marion County School Board approves reopening plan

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County School Board approved its plan for the resuming classes in the fall on Thursday.
Online and traditional learning options will be available for students, as well as free breakfast and lunch every day in grab-and-go lines.
Marion County School District Superintendent Wendy Bracey said the format will be tough, but the district is determined to give the kids a quality education.
“We do have some concerns about any learning loss with kids maybe going in and out for quarantining purposes, but I do ultimately know that we are planning for the best in that traditional setting,” Bracey said. “And we are going to ultimately do whatever we can to protect our students as they return to our schools, but we also feel safe and secure in our kids if they choose distance learning or if they have to quarantine at home that we can easily make the transition to our Google classroom with our teachers.”
The school district will release the details of the plan on its website and social media Friday morning.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.