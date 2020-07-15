Wayne County schools set to reopen with hybrid schedule

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Schools in the Wayne County School District are set to reopen on Aug. 10, according to school officials.
Students will be placed into two categories, “Group A” and “Group B,” which will alternate between two separate schedules. While 50% of the students are in school, the other half will be doing distance learning.
One group will meet in school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while the other group will meet on Tuesday and Thursday. They will then switch with each following week.
This schedule is expected to last until Labor Day, when the district plans to return to a traditional schedule.
Virtual learning plans will be made available to students with documented health problems.
A mandatory mask rule will be in place and for those who don’t have a mask, the schools will provide them with a washable cloth mask.
Social distancing measures will be observed, and temperature will be checked along with periodic breaks to allow the students to wash their hands.
Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch says they are doing all they can to keep the kids safe and this hybrid schedule will hopefully allow the students to ease back into a normal school week.
“We want to make sure everybody is taking all the safety measures that we can so everybody is safe” Branch said, “This is something new for everybody. Our kids, we know that they’re not used to wearing masks every day and I’ll expect them to be able to transition just like you would anything else, whether its athletics, you have warmup days before they really start getting after it. This will be the same thing, it’s basically our little soft start to get everybody used to wearing masks and social distancing and things like that because these are things we haven’t had to do before.”
Parents are encouraged to register their children online, but for those unable to do so, a date will be set for a member of the family or representative to do an in-person registration.
Buses will run as normal, but parents may also bring their kids to the school if they wish.
