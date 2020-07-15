Wayne County schools set to reopen with hybrid schedule

“We want to make sure everybody is taking all the safety measures that we can so everybody is safe” Branch said, “This is something new for everybody. Our kids, we know that they’re not used to wearing masks every day and I’ll expect them to be able to transition just like you would anything else, whether its athletics, you have warmup days before they really start getting after it. This will be the same thing, it’s basically our little soft start to get everybody used to wearing masks and social distancing and things like that because these are things we haven’t had to do before.”