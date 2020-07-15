Two City of Hattiesburg employees test positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Wednesday that two employees tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of city employees to test positive since March to 16.
One employee is in urban development and the other is an employee of the Hattiesburg Police Department.
According to the city, six direct exposures have been linked to one employee and eight indirect exposures. This employee has not been at work since July 9.
The other employee was last at work Wednesday morning and 23 direct exposures have been linked to this case.
Employees with direct and indirect exposure to these two cases have been notified and have had tests scheduled. Tests are also available to employees without direct or indirect exposure.
The two cases announced Wednesday are the third and fourth cases among the city’s workforce announced this week.
On Tuesday, the city announced an employee within the city’s administration had tested positive for the coronavirus. The administration includes the mayor’s office, human resources and the city clerk/tax divisions. That employee has not been at work since July 10.
Direct exposure from this case was linked to seven additional employees and indirect exposure to approximately 20 employees. One of the seven direct exposures tested positive for the virus. That employee has not been at work since Monday.
Wednesday’s cases are not related to the cases announced Tuesday.
