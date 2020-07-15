Summer heat continues with more high heat indices

We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Today will be hot and humid as highs top out in the mid-90s with heat indices making it feel like 102-106°. We’ll have a slightly better chance of rain today with a 40% chance of hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
More of the same for tomorrow. Hot and sunny with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices between 102-107°. I can’t rule out a few spotty showers but most of us will stay dry.
The heat will linger for the rest of the week with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices between 102-107. Once again, maybe a stray shower but most of us stay dry.
This weekend will be mostly dry with highs in the mid-90s.
Hit-or-miss showers will return early next week but it will still be hot with highs in the low 90s.
