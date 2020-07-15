Petal School District to reopen with traditional school model

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District announced its plan for students returning to school for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
PSD plans to start the school year with the traditional school model with precautions and protocols aimed at keeping students and faculty safe.
In this model, students will attend classes in-person for the 180-day academic school year, as the school district acknowledges that students learn better when they are physically present in the classroom. Students attending in-person will be able to be a part of extracurricular activities.
Along with the traditional model, a fully online option will be available with restrictions, on a case-by-cases basis.
Families with health concerns will have to discuss the virtual learning opportunity with their school’s principal by July 31.
Students who participate in virtual learning are required to have access to a reliable internet connection and commit to the model for each term.
In order to meet attendance requirements from the Mississippi Department of Education, students using the virtual option will follow a schedule made by PSD and will be required to take part in local and state assessments.
Extracurricular activities and some elective courses will not be available for students that will take part in the online model.
The school district outlined several new health and sanitization protocols it will be following this upcoming school year.
Under the plan, families are encouraged to bring students to school rather than ride the bus where social distancing is difficult. For students riding the bus, masks must be worn and there will be assigned seating.
Students will be separated on the bus when possible, and students living in the same household will sit together.
Buses will be equipped with hand sanitzer that students are expected to use when entering and exiting the bus. The buses will be disinfected after each use.
Upon arrival, students must report directly to their classroom while wearing a mask. Students are encouraged to use PPE and required to wear masks while in motion, such as arriving, departing and changing classrooms.
Inside the classroom, social distancing strategies will be implemented, such as removing extra classroom furniture to allow more space and limiting group work. Updated seating charts will be kept by teachers in case contact tracing becomes necessary.
Pre-K through sixth grade students will keep their own supplies for use in the classroom and remain with their cohort throughout the day.
The district plans to use alternate serving methods for breakfast and lunch to ensure students have access to meals while maintaining social distancing.
When transitioning from class, hallway traffic will be limited by schedule and outdoor class changes will be made available. Movement through buildings will be limited or reduced to one-way traffic.
On the playground, students will be limited in the size of groups participating and frequently used playground hard surfaces will be regularly disinfected.
Families are encouraged to screen students at home before sending them to school. Any student with a temperature of 100.4 or above or other COVID-19 symptoms should not be sent to school.
For the full reopening plan, visit petalschools.com.
