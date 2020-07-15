Petal continues prep for fall, optimistic about season

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - There is still hope for a high school football season in the fall with the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s Tuesday decision to delay the fall sports calendar two weeks.
It slates football practice to being August 17, scrimmages August 28 and season openers September 4.
However, weeks one and two are scrapped and will not be made up – which means many local rivalries are in jeopardy this season.
Petal’s annual contest with Hattiesburg may be cancelled. The Panthers were scheduled to open their season at the Tigers on Saturday, August 22.
While it’s been challenging for football teams in the Pine Belt to prepare for a season that is up in the air, Petal has not flinched since returning for summer workouts on June 1.
“You’re only a high school senior one time and I’ve been playing for a couple years now,” said Petal senior offensive lineman Caleb Taylor. “I’ve looked forward to this year and I’m just really hoping we can get to play this year.”
“We’ve had great participation, we’ve had great effort by our kids this summer so I think they’re wanting to play,” said Petal head coach Marcus Boyles. “Obviously, that’s not in their hands or my hands but our kids are working hard and ready for the season.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.