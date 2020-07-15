Persons of interest in case of missing Picayune man in custody, police say

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two persons of interest in Willie Jones’ disappearance were taken into custody Wednesday night in Colorado.
According to Assistant Police Chief Dustin Moeller, the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Dustin and Erica Gray at 7:43 p.m. in Pueblo County, Colorado on an outstanding warrant from the Picayune Police Department for possession of a stolen firearm.
They were not charged in Willie Jones’ disappearance, but they are of interest to the department in that case.
At this time, Moeller could not release how or when the Gray couple will be transported back to Mississippi, but he did note that he looks forward to making contact with them, starting the interview process, and “making headway on this missing person case.”
This arrest comes after a Picayune law office burnt down overnight. The office belonged to Dustin Gray’s father James Gray.
Jones was last seen in the Ponderosa area on July 6 wearing a black shirt and gray and white shorts. Jones is a 28-year-old black man who stands 5′7″, and is about 216 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He usually wears two diamond earrings and a diamond ring on his pinky finger.
If you have any information regarding this case, the Picayune Police Department urges you to contact them at 601-798-7411, 601-337-6544 or 601-916-9411. Anonymous tips can also be made to Pearl River County Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 601-799-CLUE.
