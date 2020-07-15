Jones County schools to return to class with modified traditional schedule

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students of the Jones County School District will be returning to class this fall with a modified traditional schedule.
The school district’s reopening plan was approved by the school board on July 6. It provides protocols and guidance for schools in the district to keep students safe from COVID-19.
According to the plan, virtual instruction will be provided to students when mandated by quarantine or if it is required by a student with a documented medical condition.
Wifi will be available to students on a virtual schedule at each school campus parking lot. If that is not available, a paper and pencil packet will be provided.
The district will be implemented the following modified traditional schedule to promote social distancing while still being able to provide in-person learning.
Pre-kindergarten (K4) students and Kindergarten (K5) students will not begin classes until Aug. 24 to allow older kids familiar with school the opportunity to adjust to the new protocols before bringing younger students in.
Under the plan, all faculty must wear face coverings. Schools will also encourage social distancing among students.
The size of groups will be limited and group work or pair work will be avoided whenever possible. There will be no assemblies, field trips or other group activities outside of the classroom unless state guidelines change.
The plan also calls for students, faculty and staff to maintain consistent groupings of people to minimize the potential spread of the virus in the school.
Elementary students should be taught in self-contained classrooms whenever possible, with the possibility of teachers rotating classrooms rather than students.
Secondary school students should also be taught in self-contained classrooms if possible. If not possible, students should be exposed to as few individual teachers as possible. Class release times can be staggered under the plan to allow fewer students in hallways in between classes.
Under the plan, temperatures of students will be taken when they arrive on campus and hand sanitzer will be placed throughout the schools for use.
During meals, the plan encourages schools to have students eat lunch at their desk when possible, using a grab-and-go system to distribute the meals. When not possible, the plan calls for assigned seating in the cafeteria that encourages social distancing.
On the bus, students for whom it is developmentally appropriate must wear a face covering. Schools will also reduce the number of students on buses and have students sit as far apart as possible. Families are encouraged to drop off, carpool or walk their students to school if possible to minimize exposure on buses.
You can view the full reopening plan at www.jones.k12.ms.us.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.