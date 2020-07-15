Gunn, Hosemann reveal picks for flag redesign commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first choices for the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag are in.
House Speaker Philip Gunn unveiled his choices for the commission Wednesday. His choices, along with credentials, are below:
- Robyn Tannehill, mayor of Oxford, Mississippi
“Robyn’s background as a businessperson in the marketing industry, and as a community leader in north Mississippi makes her a perfect member of the commission. She is known for her passion for Mississippi and for having a forward-thinking vision for her community and our state. I’m confident that she will be a vocal and active member of the commission.”
- Dr. Mary Graham, president of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
“Dr. Graham has proven herself to be a visionary leader for the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast region. Her dedication to preparing our students for jobs in the 21st century through focusing on and growing workforce development initiatives is exemplary. Everyone admires the work of Dr. Graham and she will be a great voice for Mississippians on the commission.”
- TJ Taylor of Madison, Mississippi
“TJ Taylor has been a member of my staff for five legislative sessions. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi College Law School. He has served as policy advisor, general counsel and currently serves as policy director for my office. He has been a key figure in the success of the effort to build support and ultimately pass legislation to change the state flag and ultimately form this commission. His passion for this issue and his calm demeanor will add much to the commission’s process while representing the voice of a younger generation of Mississippians.”
Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann also announced his picks:
- Former Justice Reuben Anderson of Jackson
“Anderson served as the first African American Justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court from 1985 to 1991. He received his undergraduate degree from Tougaloo College, and law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. Anderson currently serves as President of the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.”
- J. Mack Varner of Vicksburg
“Varner currently practices family and business law in Vicksburg. He received his undergraduate degree from Millsaps College, and law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He is the past president of the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Vicksburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, and formerly served on the Board of Trustees for Millsaps College.”
- Sherri Carr Bevis of Gulfport
“Bevis was recently named Community Relations Liaison to the Singing River Health System. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree from George Washington University. She previously worked as Assistant Secretary of State for External Marketing for the Secretary of State’s Office, and as a public school teacher in the Bay-Waveland and Hancock County School Districts. Bevis is the current national president of the Mississippi State Alumni Association.”
Governor Tate Reeves will also choose three people to join the 9-person commission. The choices are due Wednesday.
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History is seeking submissions for the commission to look over. Click here for more information.
