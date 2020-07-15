East Jasper School District to begin school year in phases

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The East Jasper School District plans to send students back to school in phases each week of August.
Pre-K through third grade will return to school while older grades begin online. After a few weeks, third through 12th graders will move from online to a few days a week in-person.
The schools are asking parents to buy school supplies and provide a mask for your child.
East Jasper Superintendent Nadene Arrington says the plans could change.
“Nothing is set in stone. Everything is fluid,” Arrington said. “We can even expect for things to change when school begins. I mean, if something happens that is going to require us totally re-vamp what we are doing, I will not hesitate to do that in order to maintain or ensure that we can keep our students and staff as safe as we can.”
For more updates, visit the East Jasper School District Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.