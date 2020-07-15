Covington Schools will have ‘Traditional Plus’ attendance policy this year

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents in the Covington County School District this year can either send their children to campus to attend classes, or they can go to school from home, using various distance-learning options.
The Covington County School Board this week made that decision, as it released its final plans for the upcoming school year, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Covington County School superintendent Babette Duty referred to the school board’s decision as a “Traditional Plus” plan.
As part of it, each student will be issued two washable masks, but they will not be required to wear them in class.
Duty says, however, there may be times when masks will be necessary on campus.
Duty says students will be required to wear them when riding a school bus and bus drivers will also have to wear them.
Also as part of the plan, school semesters will be reduced from nine weeks to six weeks and Duty says the district will follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Registration for all schools will be held next week and parents can either go to covingtoncountyschools.org or the school district’s Facebook page for a list of registration times for each school.
Duty says parents will have to notify the district by July 24 if they plan to send their child to school or use the distance-learning option.
She also says the district will use a rolling start for the beginning of classes, with one-half of students attending on Aug. 10 and the other half attending on Aug. 11.
All students will attend together on Aug. 12. Kindergarten students will start class on Aug. 24.
