Concerns rise over hospital capacity rates

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In the Pine Belt, more than 4,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and concerns are heightened over just how much room hospitals have.
Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker took to Facebook Tuesday, stating in a post, “We are nearing a critical stress level, and interventions from a regional/state level may be needed to avoid a public health crisis in the fall and winter months.”
According to Barker, both Merit Health Wesley and Forrest General Hospital are now following backup plans to deal with capacity rates.
“Initially in terms of ICU beds, Forrest General has about 47, Merit Health Wesley has about 17 or 18. Both of them can double that if they need to, and I think both of them are kind of in that plan now,” said Barker.
President-Elect of the Mississippi State Medical Association and Chief Medical Officer at South Central Regional Medical Center, Dr. W. Mark Horne, warns capacity rates may be too high for hospitals to handle in the coming months.
“Around the state and our region, hospitals are running much higher capacities and at much higher Census rates than they are normally for this time of the year,” Dr. Horne said. “If we’re running high now, and we are going to see a surge of COVID in the fall, then there’s every reason to believe we’re going to push to and beyond our normal capacity.”
Barker is now calling on residents to take precautions to prevent the ICU beds from filling up.
“People need to avoid large crowds, people need to socially distance themselves, but most importantly- people need to wear a mask. If they wear a mask, we can keep things normal, get back to some sense of normal commerce and daily activity,” said Barker.
The mayor also says he understands that the issue of government control is a reason why some people do not want to wear a mask, and, he has a message for Hattiesburg citizens.
“I challenge people to put a face and a name to people that are vulnerable in that person’s life, and, define the government, and, you know, whatever name is that important. Then, I think they should be willing to name who they’re willing to sacrifice in their own lives toward the cause of making a point,” said Barker.
