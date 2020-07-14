Wine Down Downtown returns to Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street is welcoming back its Wine Down Downtown event.
On Friday, July 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees can enjoy unlimited wine tastings all while doing some shopping. Those looking to attend can purchase a wine tumbler for $15 online or at the Laurel Main Street tent the day of the event.
According to Laurel Main Street Executive Director Judi Holifield, participating stores will each pour a different wine.
She said this event will be a bit different due to COVID-19, and there will be things in place to minimize contact and respect social distancing guidelines.
“This time, we have about 20 businesses pouring,” Holifield said. “Not every business will pour wine. Businesses will be open that will serve non-alcoholic beverages, but one of the things that we want to get across is, while wearing a mask is not mandatory in Laurel, we do advise you to wear your mask and make sure you have some hand sanitizer.”
For more details on this event, visit laurelmainstreet.com.
