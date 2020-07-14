William Carey University plans on bringing students back to campus in the fall

“We look forward to our students returning, but their welfare is paramount in our minds and our hearts,” said Dr. Tommy King, WCU president. Since students will be returning to campus, international students will not have to worry about the federal governments decision to remove students if they are not taking in-person classes. “Our students will be able to continue and maintain their course of student and will not have to look to continue their visas,” said director of international admission Brandon Dillon.