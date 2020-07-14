William Carey University plans on bringing students back to campus in the fall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey has formed a reopening plan for the fall, which follows COVID-19 safety protocols and will include hybrid/online classes.
“We look forward to our students returning, but their welfare is paramount in our minds and our hearts,” said Dr. Tommy King, WCU president. Since students will be returning to campus, international students will not have to worry about the federal governments decision to remove students if they are not taking in-person classes. “Our students will be able to continue and maintain their course of student and will not have to look to continue their visas,” said director of international admission Brandon Dillon.
All students will have to complete an online health screening each morning before reporting to work or class. Masks will be required in the public areas of all buildings. All classrooms will be socially distanced where students are spaced out six feet apart.
