Wednesday is deadline to file taxes

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Wednesday, July 15, is the final day to file taxes for 2019.
The pandemic led officials to extend the deadline twice from the original date of April 15.
Filing taxes probably isn’t a fun thing to do, but it is still important.
If you are unemployed, officials say you do have to mark that on your taxes.
“We have gotten a lot of calls and questions on how they need to handle that as well,” said Willie B. Sims Jr.
Filing by July 15 or filing for an extension can help you avoid penalties.
CPA staff accountant and office administrator Alexus Youngblood said filing an extension is a good way to help avoid penalties.
“Whether they have everything together, or they don’t, the extension is the best way to go so they can have that extra time, until July 15 or until October, if they want to have that security,” Youngblood said.
Hesitating to file could result in penalties.
“The IRS will have an extra fee onto that if they are late and they don’t put in an extension,” said Youngblood.
Filing an extension will give you until Oct. 15 to file without penalties and interest.
