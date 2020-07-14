Southwest Movie Theaters in Hattiesburg, Laurel reopen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Movie Theaters have reopened their doors.
The theater is ensuring social distancing by only booking every other row, and two seats beside each group will be blocked off.
Each auditorium is being cleaned after every viewing and hand sanitizing stations have been added.
“We’re showing a mixture of new movies and classic films that are must-see on the big screen. Right now, we have the Empire Strikes Back as well as Black Panther that are a couple of classics and we’re opening Jurassic Park starting this Friday,” said Nathan Searer, Southwest Theaters Chief Operations Officer.
