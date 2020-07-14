Picayune law office burns overnight. Here’s how it’s connected to a missing persons case.

“I just want everybody to know that Willie Jones is a friend,” said James Gray. “Our families have been friends for years, and I know they had nothing to do with this. There was a lot of stuff on social media last week that was inaccurate. My son was involved with Willie Jones in something. My son has left. I don’t know where he is. I haven’t spoken to him for two weeks before Willie became missing. He hasn’t called me. He’s not going to call me because he knows I’ll tell him to come into the police and tell them the truth, whatever that truth is.”