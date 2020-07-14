Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

More of the same for tomorrow. Hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices between 102-107°. I can’t rule out a few spotty showers but most of us will stay dry.The heat will linger for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices between 102-107. Once again, maybe a stray shower but most of us stay dry. Hit-or-Miss Showers will return this weekend but it will still be hot with highs in the low 90s.