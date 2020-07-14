Parents react to Lamar Co. School District reopen plan

“We’re in uncharted waters,” Smith said. “I think everybody was kind of all up in the air with this, and they didn’t really know what to do. I think they are doing the best they can, and we just have to try to work with them. If they had only had one option of all the kids going back to school, then that would have been a big issue, but since they do have options for us to choose, I think it’s a lot better.”