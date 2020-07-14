Parents react to Lamar Co. School District reopen plan

LAMAR COUNTY , Miss. (WDAM) - Parents of Lamar County students have been sent the school district’s reopening plan.
“I pray that things work out, and they don’t get sick, and things just work out for them,” said Taleshia Smith.
Smith’s son will be going into the fourth grade at Oak Grove Upper Elementary.
“We’re trying to be as cautious as we possibly can,” Smith said. “He’s been doing his part in trying to help by cleaning and washing his hands and being safe and everything.”
Part of the reopening plan allows parents to choose whether or not to return to campus or study online.
Smith says she felt it was best for her son and family to let him take the online option.
“He’s very excited to be going into the fourth grade and also doing online learning,” Smith said. “He’s a computer kid. He’s into computers, so this is right up his alley.”
Smith said her main concerns are for those going back to school in the traditional sense, but she believes the school district is doing all it can to make sure everyone is safe.
“We’re in uncharted waters,” Smith said. “I think everybody was kind of all up in the air with this, and they didn’t really know what to do. I think they are doing the best they can, and we just have to try to work with them. If they had only had one option of all the kids going back to school, then that would have been a big issue, but since they do have options for us to choose, I think it’s a lot better.”
The district’s plan is a working document. Numerous state entities could cause it to make changes over time.
