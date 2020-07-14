Miss. AG Commissioner says statewide halt on elective surgeries should also apply to abortions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gibson says the statewide halt on some surgeries and procedures should also apply to abortions.
“If the goal is to save lives, the current statewide ban on elective procedures in Mississippi should apply equally to abortions,” Gibson wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “Let’s stop elective abortions in Mississippi!”
Friday, Dr. Dobbs announced a postponement of all non-urgent surgeries and procedures that require overnight hospitalizations in Mississippi.
The order went into effect July 12th.
Since his days as a state representative, Gibson has been a staunch opponent of abortion - even receiving the Pro-Life Legislator of the Year Award in 2014.
In 2018, Gibson would sponsor a bill to ban most abortions in the state after 15 weeks. The bill would be blocked by an appeals court who called it unconstitutional.
Earlier this month, Gov. Reeves signed a law banning abortions based on the race, sex or genetic anomalies of a fetus. Supporters say the new law would prevent abortion for Down syndrome or other conditions. Opponents say it interferes with private medical decisions in a state with one abortion clinic.
