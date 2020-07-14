MHP working 7-vehicle pileup on I-59 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a seven-vehicle pileup on Interstate 59 in Jones County.
MHP spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said the crash happened in the northbound lanes near the 90 mile marker. That’s near the U.S. Highway 11 exit north of Ellisville.
Luck said both northbound lanes are partially blocked, but no injuries have been reported.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, crews could be clearing the scene through 5:45 p.m.
Drivers in the area are urged to use caution and take another route if possible.
