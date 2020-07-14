Laurel accepting bids for sportsplex expansion project

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex in Laurel will soon be expanding.
After years of going through hurdles and approvals, the city is finally entering phase one of its expansion project and is currently advertising for bids.
The sportsplex has tennis courts, soccer fields, a natatorium and baseball fields. Very soon, it will have an additional eight softball fields.
“Next year, we will have the world series, Dixie Youth World Series,” Mayor Johnny Magee said. “We had it this year. COVID cancelled it. We’ll have it again next year. Normally when we have it, we have to go to some of our other fields, but now, we’ll be able to do everything at the sportsplex, because we’ll have eight new fields.”
Magee said the city would like to have the new fields completed soon.
“We’ve got to build streets. We’ve got to build press boxes. We’ve got to do parking lots,” Magee said.
According to Magee, the city’s parks and recreation director, Elvin Ulmer, expects the expansion will be a major draw for tourism.
“He promises he can have the sportsplex filled, hotels full every week, every weekend, by having tournaments,” Magee said.
Magee said the city has a budget of $8 million for the project. All of that money is coming from the city’s tourism sales tax revenue.
“We’re anticipating having money left over so we can do other maintenance and things at the sportsplex,” Magee said.
Magee expects the city will be able to look at all the bids within a month.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.