Hattiesburg Public School District implements safety protocols

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As new cases of coronavirus continue to rise, school districts are tasked with deciding if and how they’ll bring students back into the classroom.
The Hattiesburg Public School District tells us it will be sending out a plan sometime this week to parents.
Superintendent Robert Williams tells us the school district will most likely use a hybrid system where some students are in the classroom and others are online.
“You know, our continued mission is to make sure we’re educating our students to achieve all of their academic goals, but we want to make sure we’re doing that with keeping the well being of our students, staff and their families,” said Williams.
Williams also said the situation is fluid and the plan may change.
