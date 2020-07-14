Demand for COVID testing prompts Covington Co. Hospital to open new drive-thru site

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Demand for COVID-19 testing has prompted the Covington County Hospital to open a new, larger drive-thru testing site.
It’s at the former location of Clayton Pharmacy, next to the Collins Civic Center.
Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The testing site has been open for about a week. Hospital personnel say it will remain open indefinitely.
According to hospital staff, it’s a rapid testing center. Testing only takes about 15 minutes and results will be delivered by phone within 24 hours.
Testing had previously been done for several months at a facility next to the hospital.
