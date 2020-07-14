Annual Blood Bowl drive begins next week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant and WDAM TV invite you to donate blood during the upcoming annual Blood Bowl blood drive.
Vitalant will be hosting community blood drives across the Pine Belt to boost the local blood supply.
The event will take place from July 20-24.
Vitalant will make its first stop Monday in Wiggins and will wrap things up in Petal on Friday. Vitalant donor representatives say patient demand for blood is currently up about 25 percent and they say all types of blood are needed.
For more information, go here.
