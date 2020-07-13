Patrick’s Monday Forecast

I can’t rule out a few stray showers but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. More of the same for tomorrow and Wednesday. Hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices between 102-107°. I can’t rule out a few stray showers but most of us will stay dry. The heat will linger for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices between 102-107. Once again, maybe a stray shower but most of us stay dry. Hit-or-Miss Showers will return this weekend but it will still be hot with highs in the low 90s.