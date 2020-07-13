Laurel skate park opens this week

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than two years since construction started, Laurel’s skate park officially open this week.
The city will hold a ribbon-cutting Thursday.
The Daphne Skate Park has five steel and concrete obstacles for all levels of skaters.
The 5,000-square-foot park was built with a generous grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and a match-grant from the Skate Park Project.
“It’s probably been finished for a couple months, and so with the COVID and everything else, there are people that gave us grants, so they want to be a part of the ribbon-cutting, so that’s why we kind of delayed it for a little while,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said.
The ribbon-cutting will be Thursday at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.