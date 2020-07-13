Lack of Internet in Jasper Co. makes working from home difficult

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 closures sent parents and children home from work and school to continue everyday life, mainly online.
That poses a problem for some rural area of Jasper County where not everyone has access to the Internet.
According to the most recent census data, less than half of Jasper county residents, 45.9% between 2014-2018, said they had access to broadband internet at home.
That means it’s hard for people to continue work and education during social distancing.
Local libraries offer computers and internet, but with the pandemic, buildings were closed.
Bay Spring Librarian Libby Thornton said a lot of people rely on the free Wi-Fi at the library.
“After school, you had a lot of students coming to do homework, because they don’t have the Internet at home,” said Thornton.
West Jasper Consolidated School District Superintendent Warren Woodrow said the lack of reliable Internet access is playing a big role in the plan to bring students back to school in the fall.
“We have students in our district who do not have adequate connectivity, so online is not a really viable option for them,” Woodrow said.
While the district plans to return to school in person, the school board is setting aside funding for laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots if school must be online.
Even with laptops, many students would have to drive to parking lots where a hotspot is located, join the Internet and access and submit online schoolwork from their cars.
Thornton said internet access has become a necessity for everyday life, especially during the pandemic, and the library is a hub for people who need it.
“We have people fill out their unemployment, and if they don’t have Internet at home, they’ve got to do it some way. So they come here a lot to fill out unemployment or job applications,” Thornton said.
Libraries in Jasper County are now open with limited capacity in the computer rooms.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.