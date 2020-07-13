Hattiesburg police release new details on weekend shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have released new details on a shooting that happened Saturday evening on Katie Avenue.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the man who was shot will face charges in the investigation, though those charges are still pending.
Kenzell Blakely, 20, showed up to a local hospital Saturday to be treated for a gunshot wound. The hospital notified HPD of the situation.
After further investigation, police determined Blakely was shot around 5:30 p.m. by a person who was defending themselves from Blakely, Moore said.
Blakely was treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital. Moore said Blakely is not currently in custody.
Blakely is also facing an aggravated assault charge in Hattiesburg for a stabbing that happened May 31 on Willis Avenue.
