‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for ramming deputy’s vehicle in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Jevonnte Taylor for felony assault on a police officer and felony fleeing.
Officials say that on Friday, deputies were serving a bench warrant for Taylor’s arrest when he used his car to ram a deputy’s patrol vehicle.
Taylor then led deputies on a chase and hit two more vehicles in his attempt to flee, officials with the sheriff’s department said.
The chase ended on Turner Street when Taylor got out of his vehicle and ran.
Authorities say Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wayne County Crime Stoppers.
