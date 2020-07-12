Picayune police ask for help in search of missing man

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Picayune Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 28-year-old Willie Ray Q. Jones.
Police said Jones was reported missing on July 6, 2020. He was last seen in the Ponderosa area of Picayune, wearing a black shirt and gray and white shorts.
Jones has black hair, brown eyes and stands 5′7″ tall, weighing approximately 216 lbs.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Picayune Police Department’s CID Commander, Captain Rhonda Johnson at 601-337-6544 or Assistant CID Commander, Lt. Mike Decelle at 601-916-9411.
Anyone wishing to give information and remain anonymous may also call the Pearl River County Crime Stopper’s Hotline at 601-799-CLUE.
