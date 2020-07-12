More heat and rain chances expected

Overnight you can expect very muggy conditions with lows in the mid-70s.
On Monday we have a 30 percent chance for an isolated mainly afternoon and early evening shower or thunderstorm with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
Not much change is expected Tuesday through Saturday with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s. There is a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day.
Finally by Sunday temperatures should be back to the lower 90s and 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower to mid-70s.
