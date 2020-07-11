Strong heat followed by clear overnight skies Saturday in Pine Belt

Mainly clear skies and very humid conditions are in the forecast overnight. Lows will range from the lower to mid-70s.
On Sunday you can expect a very hot day with only a 30 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm to cool you off. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and a heat advisory will be posted from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
For Monday and Tuesday expect more of the same with a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
For Wednesday through Friday expect a 40 percent chance for scattered, mainly afternoon and early evening, showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
On Saturday you can expect more scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower to mid-70s.
