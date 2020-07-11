Strong heat followed by clear overnight skies Saturday in Pine Belt

By Rex Thompson | July 11, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 4:40 PM

Mainly clear skies and very humid conditions are in the forecast overnight. Lows will range from the lower to mid-70s.

On Sunday you can expect a very hot day with only a 30 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm to cool you off. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and a heat advisory will be posted from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For Monday and Tuesday expect more of the same with a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

For Wednesday through Friday expect a 40 percent chance for scattered, mainly afternoon and early evening, showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

On Saturday you can expect more scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower to mid-70s.

