Quez Watkins signs rookie deal with Philadelphia Eagles

Philly lock in the former Southern Miss receiver for four years after selecting Watkins in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Virtual Draft and the deal is projected to be worth nearly 3.5 million with a signing bonus between $161K and $169K. Philadelphia was impressed with Watkins for not only his collegiate resume, but his speed as he ran the second fastest time for wide receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine in 4.35 seconds.