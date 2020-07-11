HPD investigating shooting on Katie Avenue Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Katie Avenue Saturday afternoon.
According to Ryan Moore, public information officer for HPD, officers were contacted by a local hospital about a person who came in to be treated for a gunshot wound.
The victim has been treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were informed that the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m.
If you have any information about the shooting, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.