HPD investigating shooting on Katie Avenue Saturday

HPD investigating shooting on Katie Avenue Saturday
Generic crime scene image (Source: Gray)
By Renaldo Hopkins | July 11, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 7:06 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Katie Avenue Saturday afternoon.

According to Ryan Moore, public information officer for HPD, officers were contacted by a local hospital about a person who came in to be treated for a gunshot wound.

The victim has been treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were informed that the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.