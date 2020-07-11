Helpful videos available for self-representing litigants

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Access to Justice Commission has put together a series of videos made to help people who want to represent themselves in civil court proceedings without the assistance of a lawyer.
The Access to Justice Commission partnered with the University of Mississippi School of Law to make seven videos that deal with self-representation in family law issues heard in Chancery Court, as well as partnering with the Mississippi Center for Justice to make six videos related to eviction and other landlord-tenant issues.
Most of the videos are three to five minutes in length with some including written instructions.
“These videos are a valuable tool for self-represented litigants. By watching these demonstrations of court procedures and practices, they are more empowered and better equipped to represent themselves,” said Chancellor Jacqueline Mask, co-chair of the Access to Justice Commission. “These are an excellent supplement to the free civil legal clinics that are offered in our District and around the state.”
The videos are made to assist self-represented litigants to gain access to the courts and legal complexities of the judicial system, along with issues such as how to file a lawsuit and get their legal matter before the court, what to expect when they appear in court and how to present their evidence.
“The self-help videos are a resource to just fill in those blanks where people can’t come up with the money to hire an attorney and they have to make that difficult decision to represent themselves,” said Nicole McLaughlin, executive director of the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission and director of the Mississippi Bar Access to Justice Initiative.
“There are not enough pro bono or Legal Aid attorneys in the state for everyone to use one. Some people are going to be forced to represent themselves,” said McLaughlin. “All litigants, with or without an attorney, must follow court rules. For those self-represented litigants, we wanted to put them on a level playing field.”
Topics that are included in the Family Law videos are listed below:
- Representing Yourself
- How to File a Lawsuit
- Steps to Schedule Your Day in Court
- What is a Subpoena: Getting documents and witnesses to court
- How to Dress for Court
- Your Day in Court: What to expect
- Testimony: Telling your side of the story
- This is Not TV: What court is really like
Topics discussed in the Eviction videos are listed below:
- COVID-19 Eviction Issues
- Facing Eviction for Breach of Lease
- Facing Eviction for Nonpayment of Rent
- Security Deposits
- The Fair Housing Act
- Repairs by Tenants: When the landlord fails to make repairs
Giving information to educate self-represented litigants could also help the courts since judges cannot assist them, even when they struggle.
Chancellor Margaret Alfonso of Gulfport said one of the biggest problems she sees for self-represented litigants is how to notify a defendant to appear for court the right way.
“The greatest difficulty (for some self-represented litigants) is knowing how to serve someone with process,” said Alfonso. “Half of the battle is getting the other side into court with proper service of process.”
Alfonso said she has seen an increase in self-represented litigants in her courtroom.
“Anything to help these people effectively represent themselves is helpful to the family and to the court,” said Alfonso. “Any guidance helps.”
David Calder, associate clinical professor and director of the Child Advocacy Clinic at the University of Mississippi, and attorney Christi McCoy of North Mississippi Rural Legal Services wrote scripts for the family law videos with the help of law students and attorneys of the Family Law Section of the Mississippi Bar, along with Tupelo attorney Jonathan Martin narrating the videos and Oxford videographer Rex Harsin filmed the segments.
Videos dealing with COVID-19 eviction issues were added, as well.
“We identified that eviction assistance would be extremely helpful in the upcoming months and wanted to create an easy-to-access resource to help Mississippians statewide,” said McLaughlin.
Attorneys with the Mississippi Center for Justice made scripts for the six eviction videos. Martin narrated the videos and Harsin edited them.
The videos are available on the Access to Justice Commission’s website.
For more information, contact Nicole McLaughlin at (601) 960-9581.
