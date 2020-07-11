Hattiesburg church hosts food box giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Venture Church and Merchants Food Service teamed up Saturday to give away hundreds of food boxes to people during a drive-thru event at the church’s Hunt Club Campus.
500 food boxes containing cucumbers, carrots, onions and apples were provided, along with milk.
It was all done as part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
“It’s a nice thing, God bless them all, it’s a good thing,” said Erskine Gatlin of Hattiesburg, one of the people who picked up a food box and milk.
“We probably have 40 different volunteers here partnering with our ‘Love Your Neighbor’ campaign through Venture Church,” said Kyle Warren, pastor of the Jones County Campus of Venture Church. “It’s been incredible to see them come and just really ready to just love on our community.”
Hundreds more free food boxes will be handed out next Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m., at the same location.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.