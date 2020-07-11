Free adoption event at Southern Pines wraps up Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You can give yourself the gift of a free pet this weekend during a special adoption event at Southern Pines Animal Shelter.
It’s called, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and it’s going on through Sunday.
All adoption fees are being waived during the event, allowing people to take home a dog or cat at no charge.
It started Friday, with about 60 animals up for adoption.
So far, about 20 pets have found new forever homes.
“We always see an increase in our numbers over the summer, but thankfully, we also have support from the Petco Foundation, in helping to sponsor some fee-waived events, and so we were able to use those funds to find homes for the animals that we have here,” said Sarah Krock, community engagement manager for Southern Pines Animal Shelter.
Hours for the last day of the event Sunday are from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
