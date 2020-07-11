Families beat the heat at Hattiesburg Zoo’s Splash Pad

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A heat advisory is in effect for south Mississippi, and one way families tried to beat the heat was by going to the Splash Pad and make friends with some animals at the Hattiesburg Zoo.
Temperatures on Saturday were well into the high 90s with a heat index of about 110.
Families brought their children to the Splash Pad to get them out of the house and find a way to have some fun and cool down, all at the same time.
The zoo was open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
