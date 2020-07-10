West Jasper Schools plan for in-person classes

“I’m concerned about all of our students, but I’m especially concerned about our young students, our elementary students, kindergarten through third grade, they’re in their formative years,” Woodrow said. “As you know one of the biggest deficiencies we have in our state is our literacy and I’m concerned about those children and their reading levels. So we felt like it was critical that we get those students back in school, mostly to remediate them for the time they lost and continue their education, and that played a great role in the decision to bring our children back to school.”