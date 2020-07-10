West Jasper Schools plan for in-person classes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Jasper School board approved a plan to prepare for in-person classes this fall with lots of COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Superintendent Warren Woodrow says the plan will follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines, which means requiring masks, social distancing, and sanitizing.
The schools will provide each student with two washable masks.
The board is asking parents who are able to drive and drop off their children to limit bus usage. Masks will be required on buses, drivers will keep windows open weather permitting, and the buses will be sanitized after every route.
In schools, masks will be required and desks will be spaced apart.
To keep students a safe distance apart Woodrow said the classrooms will look different.
“We may use some alternate settings. It’s possible we may use our lunchroom to teach some classes, we may use the gymnasium as well,” said Woodrow
The goal is to keep students in small groups when they have to be in groups. That means elementary students will stay in the same classroom all day while teachers switch rooms.
In junior high and high schools, class changes will be staggered so the hallway is never overcrowded.
Woodrow says lunch won’t be served in the lunchroom, instead lunch will be delivered to students in their small groups in classrooms.
Cleaning and sanitizing will be ongoing throughout the day for surfaces in the classrooms, bathrooms, and hallways.
Woodrow says keeping students’ education on track so they don’t get behind is his top priority.
“I’m concerned about all of our students, but I’m especially concerned about our young students, our elementary students, kindergarten through third grade, they’re in their formative years,” Woodrow said. “As you know one of the biggest deficiencies we have in our state is our literacy and I’m concerned about those children and their reading levels. So we felt like it was critical that we get those students back in school, mostly to remediate them for the time they lost and continue their education, and that played a great role in the decision to bring our children back to school.”
The plan is flexible to adapt to hybrid or online classes if necessary.
Woodrow makes it clear: “Some of the language in the plan is to follow current CDC guidelines. We monitor what’s going on and as new guidelines come out, we will be flexible and we will adjust.”
Woodrow says that if schools must go online, the Board will be able to give each student a laptop and has invested in several hotspots for the area that will be available for students without internet to come access their schoolwork.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.