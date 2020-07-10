Venture Church to distribute free food boxes Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of families will get free food boxes this weekend during a drive-thru distribution at a Hattiesburg church.
It will take place Saturday morning, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Hunt Club Campus of Venture Church.
Volunteers will give each family two boxes. One will contain fruits and vegetables and the other will have milk and cheese products.
500 families will be served.
The food is being supplied by Merchants Foodservice.
