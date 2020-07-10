Upgrades to Collins library, police department to begin July 20

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Work is scheduled to begin July 20 on upgrading the R.E. Blackwell Memorial Library in Collins and the Collins Police Department.
“It’s a long time coming and we’re really happy that we’re able to do it at this time,” said Hope Magee Jones, mayor of Collins.
Two federal matching grants totaling about $600,000 are paying for the construction work.
The city’s portion of that is about $100,000.
Much of the work will improve access for people with disabilities.
Office space will also be added to the police department and the dispatch center will be improved.
The library will get new doors, restrooms and improved parking.
The projects are being funded with a community development block grant and a small municipal population limited grant.
Mayor Jones says Faler Construction will be doing the work.
