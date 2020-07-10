Two charged in Hattiesburg drive-by shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women have been charged in a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday evening in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said 23-year-old Kizzy Easterling and 21-year-old Deja Jones have both been charged with one count of drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on McCall Street. Moore said two unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Easterling and Jones were arrested by HPD officers shortly after the shooting and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
