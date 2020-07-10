Tim’s Two Cents podcast with Hattiesburg High head football coach Tony Vance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Hattiesburg High School athletic coordinator/head football coach Tony Vance.
Vance, who is heading into his 23rd year of coaching, including the past seven at the helm of the Tigers, took Hattiesburg to a Class 5A South State football championship in 2017. That season, the Tigers played for a state championship for the first time since 1998.
Vance, who led the Tigers to the playoffs in each of his first six seasons, has gone 59-33-1 in seven seasons at Hattiesburg, including a 37-4 record between 2016-18.
A young and inexperienced Hattiesburg team slipped to 4-7 in 2019, the first time the Tigers did not qualify for postseason play under Vance’s tutelage. But after a rocky start, Hattiesburg won three of four games in a late-season playoff push that came up short when the Tigers dropped the season finale, 50-48, to East Central High School.
Vance talks about moving forward from last season with a mix of youth coming up and experienced underclassmen blending with returning juniors and seniors.
Vance also talked about summer workouts and the changes observed under coronavirus pandemic guidelines.
