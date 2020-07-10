Summer safety tips for being outside in the heat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re already tired of how hot it is, get ready because it’s about to get hotter.
A heat advisory is in effect for us this weekend with a heat index up to 110 and high temperatures close to 100.
Being outside and not practicing safe hydration or taking breaks regularly can allow heat exhaustion and heat stroke to set in.
Dr. Jessica Tullos of the Hattiesburg Clinic breaks down a few tips we need to remember when outside.
“The most important thing that people can do at this point is, one if they have the ability to stay inside in air conditioning, that would be most important,” said Tullos. “If you do have to get outside, make sure you are staying hydrated. Water by far is still the best form of hydration. If you get to the point where you’ve been out working for a long period of time, you can start incorporating some of those Gatorades, Powerades, but that shouldn’t be your primary means of hydration.”
If outside for a long period of time, it always good to remember sunscreen.
“It’s really important to wear sunscreen. It needs to at least be UVA, UVB sunscreen that people are wearing,” said Tullos. “It needs to be applied every 50 minutes typically. If you are out in the water, some of those sunscreens will have recommendations on minute replacements. But it’s important to reapply that throughout the day, and use a hat or some sort of umbrella covering if possible to prevent sunburn.”
Many factors play a roll in getting sunburnt. But if you’re going to be outside for extended periods of time, its best to wear sunscreen for protection.
